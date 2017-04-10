Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224637
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kenneth Edward Morrow
7656 Broadview Rd. No. 334Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Applicant
Cheryl Morrow
7656 Broadview Rd. No. 334Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David T. Reed, Attorney at Law
6648 Bexley Court
Independence OH 44131-6533
Text2017 EST 224637—Estate of Kenneth Edward Morrow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. T. Reed, atty.
