Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224637
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kenneth Edward Morrow
7656 Broadview Rd. No. 334
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Cheryl Morrow
7656 Broadview Rd. No. 334
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David Thomas Reed
David T. Reed, Attorney at Law
6648 Bexley Court
Independence OH 44131-6533

Text

2017 EST 224637—Estate of Kenneth Edward Morrow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. T. Reed, atty.
