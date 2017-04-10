Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224638
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Anne M. Cleary
28450 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
James F. Cleary
35492 Dorchester Ave.North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 224638—Estate of Anne M. Cleary. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
