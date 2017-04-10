Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224639
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Kimberly E. Knott
642 E. 127th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Barbara A. Nevel
14504 Dover Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Joan Monica Kyle
1415 Clermont Road
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 GRD 224639—Re: Barbara A. Nevel. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
