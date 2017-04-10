Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224639
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Kimberly E. Knott
642 E. 127th St.Cleveland OH 44108
Ward
Barbara A. Nevel
14504 Dover AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Joan Monica Kyle
1415 Clermont RoadCleveland OH 44110
Text2017 GRD 224639—Re: Barbara A. Nevel. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
