Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224643
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Chakara Watts
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5
Fairview Park OH 44126

New Name

Josiah Lee Green
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5
Fairview Park OH 44126

Old Name

Josiah Lee Watts-Moss
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 MSC 224643—Re: Josiah Lee Watts-Moss. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
