Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224643
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Chakara Watts
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5Fairview Park OH 44126
New Name
Josiah Lee Green
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5Fairview Park OH 44126
Old Name
Josiah Lee Watts-Moss
22421 Fairlawn Cir Apt. 5Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 MSC 224643—Re: Josiah Lee Watts-Moss. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
