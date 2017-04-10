Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224645
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
February 7, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Marielle H. Ryan
5295 Lenore Drive
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Elizabeth Helene Kanjuka
7150 Brenda Lee Drive
Walton Hills OH 44146-5519

Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Fiduciary

Marielle H. Ryan
5295 Lenore Drive
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 224645—Estate of Elizabeth Helene Kanjuka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
