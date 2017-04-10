Date Filed Monday, April 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224647 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $72,000.00 Date Died November 25, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224647—Estate of Kenneth L. Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $72,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.