Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224647
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $72,000.00
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Kenneth L. Smith
4319 Wyatt RoadCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016
Applicant
Sondra Y. Clarke
19903 Kings HighwayWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Sondra Y. Clarke
19903 Kings HighwayWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224647—Estate of Kenneth L. Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $72,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.
