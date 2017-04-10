Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224647
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$72,000.00
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Kenneth L. Smith
4319 Wyatt Road
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016

Applicant

Sondra Y. Clarke
19903 Kings Highway
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Cullen
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Sondra Y. Clarke
19903 Kings Highway
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Patrick Cullen
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224647—Estate of Kenneth L. Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $72,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.
