Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224654
Date Died
December 6, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Stella Coleman
20620 Donny Brooke Rd.
Maple Hts. OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, December 6, 2013

Applicant

Fanny Galloway
216 Cedar Rd #204
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 224654—Estate of Stella Coleman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing May 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 