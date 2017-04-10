Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224656
- Filing Code
- PDH
Defendant
Roslyn Peterson
2215 Pebble Creek, Apt. 106 JTwinsburg OH 44087
Defendant
Carla Wilder
719 Brookside LaneNorthfield OH 44067
Plaintiff
Darlene Bunch Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Darlene Bunch Mcintrye
3706 Rolliston RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 ADV 224656—Darlene Bunch McIntyre vs Darlene Bunch Mcintrye, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
