Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224656
Filing Code
PDH

Defendant

Roslyn Peterson
2215 Pebble Creek, Apt. 106 J
Twinsburg OH 44087

Defendant

Carla Wilder
719 Brookside Lane
Northfield OH 44067

Plaintiff

Darlene Bunch Mcintyre
3706 Rolliston Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Bradley Leighton Greene
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Darlene Bunch Mcintrye
3706 Rolliston Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 ADV 224656—Darlene Bunch McIntyre vs Darlene Bunch Mcintrye, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
