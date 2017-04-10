Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224658
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View CtNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Defendant
Dennis Palek
3366 North Diamond St.Kingman AZ 86401
Defendant
City Of Parma Heights, Ohio
Michael D. Pokorny, Director Of Law, 6281 Pearl RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Defendant
Princeton Garden Condominium Association, Inc.
27800 Cedar AvenueBeachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Coxcom, Llc
50 West Broad Street, Suite 1330Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
Fifth Third Mortgage Co.
50 West Broad Street, Suite 1330Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Admin. Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth StCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
The Ohio Bell Telephone Co.
1300 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View Ct.North Ridgeville OH 44039
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Text2017 ADV 224658—Chad A. Palek vs Chad A. Palek, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. A. L. Manning, atty.
