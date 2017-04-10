Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224658
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View Ct
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Defendant

Dennis Palek
3366 North Diamond St.
Kingman AZ 86401

Defendant

City Of Parma Heights, Ohio
Michael D. Pokorny, Director Of Law, 6281 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Defendant

Princeton Garden Condominium Association, Inc.
27800 Cedar Avenue
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Coxcom, Llc
50 West Broad Street, Suite 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Fifth Third Mortgage Co.
50 West Broad Street, Suite 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Admin. Headquarters, 2079 East Ninth St
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

The Ohio Bell Telephone Co.
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View Ct.
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Plaintiff's Attorney
Allison Lynn Manning
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Text

2017 ADV 224658—Chad A. Palek vs Chad A. Palek, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. A. L. Manning, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 