Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224660
- Date Died
- June 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Sandra S. Bronoff
8100 Thornhurst Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia R. Frutig
12605 Mount Overlook Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120
Decedent
John L. Bronoff
8100 Thornhurst Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Commissioner
Patricia R. Frutig
12605 Mount Overlook AvenueShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 224660—Estate of John L. Bronoff. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. R. Frutig, atty.
