Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224661
Date Died
August 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Karim Danial
18295 Cook Avenue
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

Muna Danial
18295 Cook Avenue
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Jane Trapp
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan
1111 Superior Avenue, Suite 41
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224661—Estate of Karim Danial. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Trapp, atty.
