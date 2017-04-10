Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224665
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJun 2, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COA
Plaintiff
William J. Day
Ida E. Changey, Deceased, 9100 South Hills Blvd., Suite 325Broadview Heights OH 44147
Plaintiff's Attorney
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Defendant
Gary Kriynovich
48 Lincoln LaneGrafton MA 01536
Defendant
Donald B. Ferfolia
253 W. Aurora RoadSagamore Hills OH 44067
Text2017 ADV 224665—William J. Day vs Donald B. Ferfolia, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. W. J. Day, atty.
