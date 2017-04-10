Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224665
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jun 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
COA

Plaintiff

William J. Day
Ida E. Changey, Deceased, 9100 South Hills Blvd., Suite 325
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Plaintiff's Attorney
William Joseph Day
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Defendant

Gary Kriynovich
48 Lincoln Lane
Grafton MA 01536

Defendant

Donald B. Ferfolia
253 W. Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067

Text

2017 ADV 224665—William J. Day vs Donald B. Ferfolia, et al. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. W. J. Day, atty.
