Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224668
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Other

Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Rd
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Thomas Rudo
6861 Fairacres Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Ward

Virginia Rudo
14627 Harley Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 224668—Re: Virginia Rudo. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 