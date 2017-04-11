Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224668
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Other
Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman RdCleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Thomas Rudo
6861 Fairacres RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Ward
Virginia Rudo
14627 Harley AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 224668—Re: Virginia Rudo. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.