Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224669
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- July 21, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gregory Turner
5651 South Blvd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
John Ella Collins
4817 East 173rd StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Text2017 EST 224669—Estate of John Ella Collins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. Baker, atty.
