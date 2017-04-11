Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224669
Bond
1
Date Died
July 21, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gregory Turner
5651 South Blvd.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Martin Baker
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

John Ella Collins
4817 East 173rd Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 224669—Estate of John Ella Collins. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. Baker, atty.
