Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224670
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Audrey Rudolph
13202 Highlandview Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Decedent

Louise Rudolph
656 E. 126th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224670—Estate of Louise Rudolph. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
