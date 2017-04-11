Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224670
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Audrey Rudolph
13202 Highlandview AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Decedent
Louise Rudolph
656 E. 126th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 224670—Estate of Louise Rudolph. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
