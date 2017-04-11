Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224672
- Date Died
- September 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Gail Jolly
1905 Winchester RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Don P. Brown, Attorney at Law
10 Center Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3168
Decedent
Barbara A. Buck
250 Chatham Way, #322Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, September 1, 2016
Commissioner
Don P. Brown
10 Center St.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 224672—Estate of Barbara A. Buck. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. P. Brown, atty.
