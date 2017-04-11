Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224672
Date Died
September 1, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Gail Jolly
1905 Winchester Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Don Peden Brown
Don P. Brown, Attorney at Law
10 Center Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-3168

Decedent

Barbara A. Buck
250 Chatham Way, #322
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Thursday, September 1, 2016

Commissioner

Don P. Brown
10 Center St.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 224672—Estate of Barbara A. Buck. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. P. Brown, atty.
