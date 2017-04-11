Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224673
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 4, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Katelyn M. Mccullough
10650 Tiffany Ln
Parma Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Barbara Mccullough
10650 Tiffany Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Stephen Matas
The Law Offices of John Rodman
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 224673—Re: Katelyn M. McCullough. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. S. Matas, atty.
