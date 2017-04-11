Date Filed Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224673 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 4, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2017 GRD 224673—Re: Katelyn M. McCullough. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. S. Matas, atty.