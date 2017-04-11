Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224673
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 4, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Katelyn M. Mccullough
10650 Tiffany LnParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Barbara Mccullough
10650 Tiffany LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of John Rodman
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 224673—Re: Katelyn M. McCullough. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. S. Matas, atty.
