Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224674
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joyce Block
The Motefiore Home, One David Myers ParkwayBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017
Applicant
Bruce A. Block
3300 Havel DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224674—Estate of Joyce Block. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
