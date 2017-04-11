Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224674
Date Died
March 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joyce Block
The Motefiore Home, One David Myers Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017

Applicant

Bruce A. Block
3300 Havel Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224674—Estate of Joyce Block. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 