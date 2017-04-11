Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224675
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kristen R. Wagner
32765 Wintergreen Dr.Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Dennis W. Wagner
32765 Wintergreen Dr.Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 224675—Estate of Dennis W. Wagner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
