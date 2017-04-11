Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224676
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Victor Garbo
641 Jefferson DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Joseph S. Garbo
1377 Iroquois AvenueMayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 224676—Estate of Joseph S. Garbo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. C. T. Brown, atty.
