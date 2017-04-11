Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224676
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
March 3, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Victor Garbo
641 Jefferson Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Joseph S. Garbo
1377 Iroquois Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224676—Estate of Joseph S. Garbo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. C. T. Brown, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 