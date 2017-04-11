Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224678
- Date Died
- February 19, 2008
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Mary Kay Covington
32901 Warrensville Center RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Decedent
Mccormick R. Covington
3438 Helen StreetShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Text2017 EST 224678—Estate of Mccormick R. Covington. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
