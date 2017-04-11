Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224678
Date Died
February 19, 2008
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Mary Kay Covington
32901 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Decedent

Mccormick R. Covington
3438 Helen Street
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2017 EST 224678—Estate of Mccormick R. Covington. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
