Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224682
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
February 24, 2014
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Victor M. Pacheco
756 Monserrate Street
Santurce PR 00907

Text

2017 EST 224682—Estate of Victor M. Pacheco. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
