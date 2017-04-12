Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224682
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- February 24, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Victor M. Pacheco
756 Monserrate StreetSanturce PR 00907
Date Died :Monday, February 24, 2014
Text2017 EST 224682—Estate of Victor M. Pacheco. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
About your information and the public record.