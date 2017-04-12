Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224682 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died February 24, 2014 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 224682—Estate of Victor M. Pacheco. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.