Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224684
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Jose A. Chevere
P. O. Box 259
Bronx NY 10467

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224684—Estate of Jose A. Chevere. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
