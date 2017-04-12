Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224684 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died November 15, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 224684—Estate of Jose A. Chevere. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.