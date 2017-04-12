Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224685
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $206.00
- Date Died
- April 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Ray D. Liljeberg
23432 Woodview RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017
Fiduciary
Kimberly D. Kacr
33820 Adams RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224685—Estate of Ray D. Liljeberg. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $206.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.
About your information and the public record.