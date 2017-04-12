Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224685 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $206.00 Date Died April 9, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 224685—Estate of Ray D. Liljeberg. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $206.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.