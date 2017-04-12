Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224685
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$206.00
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Ray D. Liljeberg
23432 Woodview Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Fiduciary

Kimberly D. Kacr
33820 Adams Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Patrick Cullen
James P. Cullen LLC, LPA
55 Public Square, Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224685—Estate of Ray D. Liljeberg. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $206.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Cullen, atty.
