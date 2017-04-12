Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224686
Date Died
December 30, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

John G. Saver
120 Fox Hollow Dr #305
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, December 30, 2016

Applicant

Joan M. Saver
120 Fox Hollow Dr #305
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Commissioner

Raymond J. Schmidlin

Text

2017 EST 224686—Estate of John G. Saver. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
