Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224686
- Date Died
- December 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
John G. Saver
120 Fox Hollow Dr #305Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, December 30, 2016
Applicant
Joan M. Saver
120 Fox Hollow Dr #305Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Commissioner
Raymond J. Schmidlin
Text2017 EST 224686—Estate of John G. Saver. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
