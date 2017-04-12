Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224687
Date Died
January 17, 2014
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Doris Carmichael White
1338 East 141st Street
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Anita D. Witcher
1338 East 141st Street
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Friday, January 17, 2014

Text

2017 EST 224687—Estate of Anita D. Witcher. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 