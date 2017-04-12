Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224687
- Date Died
- January 17, 2014
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Doris Carmichael White
1338 East 141st StreetCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Anita D. Witcher
1338 East 141st StreetCleveland OH 44112
Text2017 EST 224687—Estate of Anita D. Witcher. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
