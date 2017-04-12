Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224690
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$286.00
Date Died
March 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Shirley M. Fodor
4800 Clague Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017

Applicant

Nancy Hughes
8035 Shoshone Trail
Tinley Park IL 60477
Applicant's Attorney
Andrew Roger Malone
Malone Law, LLC
614 W. Superior Ave., Suite 11
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224690—Estate of Shirley M. Fodor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $286.00. A. R. Malone, atty.
