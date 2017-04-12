Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224690
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $286.00
- Date Died
- March 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Shirley M. Fodor
4800 Clague Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017
Applicant
Nancy Hughes
8035 Shoshone TrailTinley Park IL 60477
Applicant's Attorney
Malone Law, LLC
614 W. Superior Ave., Suite 11
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224690—Estate of Shirley M. Fodor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $286.00. A. R. Malone, atty.
