Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224690 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $286.00 Date Died March 2, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224690—Estate of Shirley M. Fodor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $286.00. A. R. Malone, atty.