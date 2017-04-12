Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224691
Date Died
February 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Daniel T. Lee
233 Vista Circle
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017

Applicant

Daniel C. Lee
7695 Cottonwood Trail
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Paul Alexander
Bender, Alexander & Broome Co., L.P.A.
Suite 1400
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224691—Estate of Daniel T. Lee. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Alexander, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 