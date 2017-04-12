Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224691
- Date Died
- February 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Daniel T. Lee
233 Vista CircleNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017
Applicant
Daniel C. Lee
7695 Cottonwood TrailChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Bender, Alexander & Broome Co., L.P.A.
Suite 1400
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224691—Estate of Daniel T. Lee. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Alexander, atty.
