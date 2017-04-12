Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224692
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kenneth A. Bossin
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Robert Wagner
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108

Decedent

Terry Forman
2624 Whiton Road
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224692—Estate of Terry Forman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. M. R. Wagner, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 