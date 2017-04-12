Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224692
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth A. Bossin
1392 Som Center RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108
Decedent
Terry Forman
2624 Whiton RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Text2017 EST 224692—Estate of Terry Forman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. M. R. Wagner, atty.
