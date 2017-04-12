Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224692 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $70,000.00 Date Died March 10, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224692—Estate of Terry Forman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. M. R. Wagner, atty.