Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224693
- Date Died
- August 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Steve M. Sabo
4300 Wetzel Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Applicant
Carol C. Sabo
4300 Wetzel Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 224693—Estate of Steve M. Sabo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Fischer, atty.
About your information and the public record.