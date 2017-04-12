Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224693
Date Died
August 30, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Steve M. Sabo
4300 Wetzel Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Applicant

Carol C. Sabo
4300 Wetzel Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Kathleen Louise Fischer
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 224693—Estate of Steve M. Sabo. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Fischer, atty.
