Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224701
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Evelyn James
22701 Lake Rd #506b
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Anita Stransky
24434 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 GRD 224701—Re: Evelyn James. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
