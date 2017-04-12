Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224701 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 9, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224701—Re: Evelyn James. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.