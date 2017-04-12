Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224701
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Evelyn James
22701 Lake Rd #506bBay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Anita Stransky
24434 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 GRD 224701—Re: Evelyn James. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
