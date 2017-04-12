Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224702
Filing Code
CBD

Defendant

Delia Rivera
2000 Castle Ave. Apt. 510
Cleveland OH 44112

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 224702—Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services vs Delia Rivera. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 