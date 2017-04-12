Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224703
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith L. Dolsen
1910 Cypress Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Phyllis J. Schoch
1910 Cypress Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224703—Estate of Phyllis J. Schoch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 