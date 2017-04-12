Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224703
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith L. Dolsen
1910 Cypress Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Phyllis J. Schoch
1910 Cypress Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 224703—Estate of Phyllis J. Schoch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
