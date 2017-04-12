Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224703 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died January 30, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224703—Estate of Phyllis J. Schoch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.