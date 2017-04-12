Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224708
- Date Died
- March 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ann M. Milner
3828 Silsby Rd.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017
Applicant
Thomas F. Dindono
3820 East River Rd.Akron OH 44302
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 224708—Estate of Ann M. Milner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
About your information and the public record.