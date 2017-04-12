Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224708
Date Died
March 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ann M. Milner
3828 Silsby Rd.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017

Applicant

Thomas F. Dindono
3820 East River Rd.
Akron OH 44302
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 224708—Estate of Ann M. Milner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
