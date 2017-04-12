Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224710
- Date Died
- February 28, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Vivian Burns
3585 Berkeley Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Cordie M. Pettit
638 East 118th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 224710—Estate of Cordie M. Pettit. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. N. Boyd, atty.
