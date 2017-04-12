Date Filed Wednesday, April 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224710 Date Died February 28, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 224710—Estate of Cordie M. Pettit. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. N. Boyd, atty.