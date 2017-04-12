Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224710
Date Died
February 28, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Vivian Burns
3585 Berkeley Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Cordie M. Pettit
638 East 118th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 EST 224710—Estate of Cordie M. Pettit. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. N. Boyd, atty.
