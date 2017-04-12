Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224713
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy N. Churchill
200 Hamlet Hills DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Applicant
Susan C. Barriball
5757 Spring Grove DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
PO Box 972
Chardon OH 44024
Text2017 EST 224713—Estate of Dorothy N. Churchill. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Wynne, atty.
