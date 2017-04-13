Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224732
Date Died
February 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Russell Martin
157 Willis Street
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth David Rubenstein
P. O. Box 21284
South Euclid OH 44121-0284

Decedent

Elaine Martin
157 Willis Street
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224732—Estate of Elaine Martin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. D. Rubenstein, atty.
