Date Filed Thursday, April 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224734 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $60.00 Date Died January 21, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224734—Estate of Carl Edward Slay. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60.00. R. A. Luria, atty.