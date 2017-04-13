Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224734
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $60.00
- Date Died
- January 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Robert A. Luria
20600 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 1111Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Luria & Belkin
1111 Tower East
Shaker Hts. OH 44122-5334
Decedent
Carl Edward Slay
10111 Flora AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 224734—Estate of Carl Edward Slay. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60.00. R. A. Luria, atty.
