Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224734
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$60.00
Date Died
January 21, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Robert A. Luria
20600 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 1111
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Alan Luria
Luria & Belkin
1111 Tower East
Shaker Hts. OH 44122-5334

Decedent

Carl Edward Slay
10111 Flora Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224734—Estate of Carl Edward Slay. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60.00. R. A. Luria, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 