Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224735
Date Died
February 22, 1973
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Homer Dykes
7349 Cricket Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131

Applicant

Catherine Ungerman
7349 Cricket Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Edison Falconi
Law Office of Ronald E. Falconi
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224735—Estate of Homer Dykes. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Falconi, atty.
