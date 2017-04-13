Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224735
- Date Died
- February 22, 1973
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Homer Dykes
7349 Cricket LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Thursday, February 22, 1973
Applicant
Catherine Ungerman
7349 Cricket LaneSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Ronald E. Falconi
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224735—Estate of Homer Dykes. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Falconi, atty.
