Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224736
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $1,000,000.00
- Date Died
- March 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David Goldberg
70-80 Kenmare Street; #11New York NY 10012
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Decedent
Gregg M. Goldberg
1985 Chagrin River RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 224736—Estate of Gregg M. Goldberg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
