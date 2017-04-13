Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224736
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$1,000,000.00
Date Died
March 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David Goldberg
70-80 Kenmare Street; #11
New York NY 10012
Applicant's Attorney
Barbara Bellin Janovitz
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Decedent

Gregg M. Goldberg
1985 Chagrin River Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224736—Estate of Gregg M. Goldberg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
