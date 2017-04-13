Date Filed Thursday, April 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224736 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $1,000,000.00 Date Died March 2, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224736—Estate of Gregg M. Goldberg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $1,000,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. B. Janovitz, atty.