Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224741
- Date Died
- March 8, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 19, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Turnell Sims
3410 E. 103rdCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Applicant
Renell Williams
508 Stoneledge Dr.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Turoff & Turoff
20320 Farnsleigh Rd
Shaker Hts OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224741—Estate of Turnell Sims Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. N. Turoff, atty.
