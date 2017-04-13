Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224741
Date Died
March 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 19, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Turnell Sims
3410 E. 103rd
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Applicant

Renell Williams
508 Stoneledge Dr.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Jack Newton Turoff
Turoff & Turoff
20320 Farnsleigh Rd
Shaker Hts OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224741—Estate of Turnell Sims Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. N. Turoff, atty.
