Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224742
Date Died
March 15, 2009
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Margaret Griese
28490 Westlake Village Dr #C-305
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, March 15, 2009

Applicant

Elmer Griese
32715 Bridgestone Dr.
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Anne Stehlik
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 224742—Estate of Margaret Griese. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 