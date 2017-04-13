Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224742
- Date Died
- March 15, 2009
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Margaret Griese
28490 Westlake Village Dr #C-305Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, March 15, 2009
Applicant
Elmer Griese
32715 Bridgestone Dr.North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 224742—Estate of Margaret Griese. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
About your information and the public record.