Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224743
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Advance Barrel And Drum Company
1811 South Belvoir Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Defendant

Stc Two Llc
50 West Broad St., Ste. 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

State Of Ohio Dept. Of Taxation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay St., 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Plaintiff

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
Julie Anne Blair
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Sprintcom, Inc.
50 West Broad St., Ste. 1330
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Joseph Cooper
6830 Beaver Ave. #3
Cleveland OH 44104

Defendant

Global Signal Acquisitions Ii Llc
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 224743—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Joseph Cooper, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
