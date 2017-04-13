Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224743
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Advance Barrel And Drum Company
1811 South Belvoir Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Defendant
Stc Two Llc
50 West Broad St., Ste. 1330Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
State Of Ohio Dept. Of Taxation
Collections Enforcement Section, 150 East Gay St., 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid AvenueCleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Sprintcom, Inc.
50 West Broad St., Ste. 1330Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
Joseph Cooper
6830 Beaver Ave. #3Cleveland OH 44104
Defendant
Global Signal Acquisitions Ii Llc
1300 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 224743—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Joseph Cooper, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
