Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224745
- Date Died
- December 28, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Kathryn Gosner Eloff
3820 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Decedent
Margaret A. Ferguson
13611 Crennell AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, December 28, 2015
Applicant
Laverne Ferguson
3037 Livingston RoadCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Text2017 EST 224745—Estate of Margaret A. Ferguson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
