Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224745
Date Died
December 28, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Kathryn Gosner Eloff
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Decedent

Margaret A. Ferguson
13611 Crennell Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, December 28, 2015

Applicant

Laverne Ferguson
3037 Livingston Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Text

2017 EST 224745—Estate of Margaret A. Ferguson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
