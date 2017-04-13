Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224746
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Howard Skolnick
1568 Compton Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Irwin Jerome Dinn
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Eleanor Gogolick
27200 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224746—Estate of Eleanor Gogolick. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. I. J. Dinn, atty.
