Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224749
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Apr 26, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Clarence Green
12701 Shaker Blvd #507
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 224749—Adult Protective Services vs Clarence Green. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
