Date Filed Thursday, April 13, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV224749 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Apr 26, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 224749—Adult Protective Services vs Clarence Green. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.