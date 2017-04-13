Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224749
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGApr 26, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Clarence Green
12701 Shaker Blvd #507Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 224749—Adult Protective Services vs Clarence Green. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
