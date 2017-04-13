Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224750
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 11, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Catherine Hengenius
c/o Altenheim Nursing Home, 18627 Shurmer RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant
John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 GRD 224750—Re: Catherine Hengenius. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
