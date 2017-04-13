Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224750
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Catherine Hengenius
c/o Altenheim Nursing Home, 18627 Shurmer Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 GRD 224750—Re: Catherine Hengenius. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
