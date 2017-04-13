Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224752
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$110.00
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Tammy Wolfe
3095 Bayview Dr.
Memphis TN 38127
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy William Sauvain
27900 Chagrin
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Robert E. Greene
7222 Blackwell Dr.
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 224752—Estate of Robert E. Greene. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. W. Sauvain, atty.
