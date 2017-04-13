Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224752
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $110.00
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Tammy Wolfe
3095 Bayview Dr.Memphis TN 38127
Applicant's Attorney
27900 Chagrin
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Robert E. Greene
7222 Blackwell Dr.Oakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 224752—Estate of Robert E. Greene. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. W. Sauvain, atty.
About your information and the public record.