Date Filed Thursday, April 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224752 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $110.00 Date Died January 30, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224752—Estate of Robert E. Greene. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. T. W. Sauvain, atty.