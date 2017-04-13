Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224753
- Date Died
- March 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Sandra M. Pawlak
7302 Barton Hill DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :
Applicant
Barbara A. Disalvo
7302 Barton Hill DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2017 EST 224753—Estate of Sandra M. Pawlak. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
