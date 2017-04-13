Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224753
Date Died
March 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Sandra M. Pawlak
7302 Barton Hill Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Applicant

Barbara A. Disalvo
7302 Barton Hill Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2017 EST 224753—Estate of Sandra M. Pawlak. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 