Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224762
- Date Died
- December 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Daniel A. Berardi
6809 Glenallen Ave.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Applicant
Deborah L. Berardi
6809 Glenallen Ave.Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 224762—Estate of Daniel A. Berardi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
