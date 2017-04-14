Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224762
Date Died
December 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Daniel A. Berardi
6809 Glenallen Ave.
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Applicant

Deborah L. Berardi
6809 Glenallen Ave.
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 224762—Estate of Daniel A. Berardi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 